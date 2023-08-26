Home

News

World

12 Killed, 80 Injured In Stampede At Madagascar Stadium

12 Killed, 80 Injured In Stampede At Madagascar Stadium

Notably, the Indian Ocean Island Games are a multi-disciplinary competition being held in Madagascar through September 3.

Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said 11 of the injured were in a critical condition. | Photo: Representational Image

Madagascar: At least 12 people were killed and 80 injured in a stampede in Madagascar on Friday. The stampede occurred when sports fans attempted to enter the national stadium for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games. Prime Minister Christian Ntsay stated that 11 of the injured were in critical condition. A crowd of 50,000 people had gathered to attend the Indian Ocean Island Games ceremony at the Barea stadium entrance, as reported by Al Jazeera. The cause of the major stampede is not clear and is yet to be determined.

Trending Now

“An unfortunate event happened. There was a stampede at the entrance. There were a lot of injuries. We will observe a few seconds of silence because compatriots have died when they wanted to enter,” Reuters quoted President Andry Rajoelina while he was addressing the crowd in the stadium. After the silence, the event continued with fireworks.

Videos shared on social media platforms showed rescue workers caring for dozens of injured people next to the athletics track. images from inside the stadium showed the stands packed with spectators.

Notably, the Indian Ocean Island Games are a multi-disciplinary competition being held in Madagascar through September 3.

The Indian Ocean Island Games were established by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1977. This sporting event involves participants from Mauritius, Seychelles, Comoros, Madagascar, Mayotte, Reunion, and the Maldives.

A similar incident took place at the Mahamasina stadium in 2019 where at least 15 people were killed.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES