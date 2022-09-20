Karachi: As a parent, how would one discipline a child? Obviously different people adopt different methods but certainly not as cruel and inhuman beyond words and imagination as has been reported from Karachi, Pakistan where a Pakistani man burnt his 12-year-old son to death at his apartment after he could not answer questions about his schoolwork, it has been claimed, said media reports.Also Read - Hindu Muslim Clashes In Leicester Fuelled By Outsiders, Say Community Leaders

The child, Shaheer Khan, sustained severe burn injuries in the horrific incident reported from the Orangi Town area of Karachi on September 14. Shaheer was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later, reported the Daily Mail.

Nazir Khan, Shaheer's father, reportedly poured kerosene over Shaheer and lit a match in an attempt to terrify the boy into completing his homework, but the flame ignited the oil and set the child ablaze, said the report.

Upon hearing Shaheer’s loud, manic screams, his mother Shazia dashed into the room where both parents threw blankets and clothes on the burning child in a desperate attempt to extinguish the flames, but their efforts were not enough to save him.

After receiving the news of her son’s intolerably painful death on September 16, Shazia took two days to grieve the loss before choosing to file a case against her husband following which the police arrested Nazir the next day and he will remain in custody until a court hearing on September 24, reported Daily Mail.

Local police officer Salim Khan told Pakistani news outlets that Nazir became enraged when Shaheer insisted on going out to fly a kite instead of completing his homework. Nazir demanded that Shaheer answer a series of questions about his work, to which the 12-year-old gave “unsatisfactory answers”.

The father told the police he tipped the highly flammable liquid over the kid and lit a match in a bid to scare him, reported Daily Mail. Nazir reportedly confessed to his crime upon being arrested after his wife filed a case against him.