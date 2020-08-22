New Delhi: In a desperate bid to come out of Financial Action Task Force’s grey list, Pakistan has imposed tough financial sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, which includes Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. Also Read - England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Southampton Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest ENG vs PAK Test Series, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

The Paris-based FATF put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The government issued two notifications on August 18 announcing sanctions on key figures of terror outfits such as 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Azhar, and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The notifications announced sanctions on key figures of terror outfits such as the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), JeM, Taliban, Daesh, Haqqani Group, al-Qaeda, and others.

Ibrahim, who heads a vast and multifaceted illegal business, emerged as India’s most wanted terrorist after the 1993 Mumbai bombings.

The government ordered the seizure of all movable and immovable properties of these outfits and individuals, and freezing of their bank accounts.

Pakistan has also issued financial sanctions against Afghanistan’s Taliban, just as the militant group is in the midst of the US-led peace process in the neighbouring country.

In April this year, Pakistan removed Lakhvi’s name from its watch list, reports said.

(With PTI Inputs)