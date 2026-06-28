14 killed as Aramco helicopter crashes in Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura

New Delhi: 14 people were killed when a helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed on Sunday, June 28, in Ras Tanura on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast west of the Strait of Hormuz, reported the state news agency, adding that the cause was unknown.
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After a halt of nearly four months, Aramco had resumed crude oil loadings on Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf.
“Investigations are underway, with the participation of relevant authorities, to determine the causes of the helicopter crash,” the state news agency added.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, has joined a rush to move cargoes after Middle East producers ramped up oil and gas output and exports ahead of an interim deal to halt the war between the United States and Iran.
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(With agency inputs)
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