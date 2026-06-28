14 killed as Aramco helicopter crashes in Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura

After a halt of nearly four months, Aramco ​had resumed crude oil loadings on ​Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf.

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New Delhi: 14 people were killed when a helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco ​crashed on Sunday, June 28, in Ras ‌Tanura on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast west of the Strait of Hormuz, reported the ​state news agency, adding that ⁠the cause was unknown.

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After a halt of nearly four months, Aramco ​had resumed crude oil loadings on ​Friday at its Ras Tanura terminal in the Gulf.

“Investigations ​are underway, with the participation of ‌relevant ⁠authorities, to determine the causes of the helicopter crash,” the state news agency added.

Saudi Arabia, the ​world’s biggest ​oil ⁠exporter, has joined a rush to move cargoes ​after Middle East producers ​ramped ⁠up oil and gas output and exports ahead of an interim ⁠deal ​to halt the ​war between the United States and Iran.

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(With agency inputs)