14 Killed In Two Separate Attacks By Jihadist Groups In Burkina Faso: Report

Burkina Faso: At least 14 were people died in two separate attacks by jihadist groups in Burkina Faso’s north, including eight civilian auxiliaries, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing security and local sources.

As per sources, the village of Safi was attacked by armed individuals, a security source told AFP. Eight of the dead were members of a civilian militia, the Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDP) — an auxiliary force set up in December 2019 to support the army.

Six civilians were separately killed near Markoye, a town in northern Burkina Faso.