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14 million Iranians ready to sacrifice: Iranian President Pezeshkian makes deadly statement amid war with the US and Israel

’14 million Iranians ready to sacrifice’: Iranian President Pezeshkian makes deadly statement amid war with the US and Israel

Amid rising conflict with the US and Israel, Iranian President Pezeshkian declares that 14 million Iranians are ready to sacrifice.

Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran-US war BIG update: In a significant global development amid the ongoing war in West Asia, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has given a big statement. In the recent statement amid the massive conflict, the Iranian leader has said more than 14 million citizens have expressed willingness to sacrifice their lives to defend the countre. The statement is significant as it comes at a time when the US and Israel are engaged in a brutal militaery conflict with Iran in West Asia. Here are all the details you need to know about the statement given by Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“More than 14 million Iranian people have declared their readiness to sacrifice their lives… I too have been, am, and will remain ready to give my life for Iran,” Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Iran rejects US ceasefire offer, issues 10-point plan calling for permanent end to war

Iran has rejected a US-proposed 15-point peace plan, calling instead for a permanent end to the conflict, the official news agency IRNA reported. Tehran delivered its response in a 10-point document, citing past experiences as the reason it would not accept a ceasefire, Xinhua news agency reported.

What are the demands of Iran to end the conflict?

The response outlines Iran’s demands, including ending regional conflicts, establishing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reconstructing war-affected areas, and lifting international sanctions.

The IRNA claimed the text was presented following recent developments in Iran‘s western and central regions and the unsuccessful outcome of a US heliborne operation, with US President Donald Trump extending a previously set deadline again and adjusting earlier threats, a report by IANS news agency said.

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In a press conference on Monday, Trump called Iran’s 10-point response a “significant step” but said it was “not good enough.”

Why are Israel and the US in war with Iran?

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and US assets in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies)

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