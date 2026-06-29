14 prisoners escape from Pakistan’s high-security Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is lodged

Reports state that when the van transporting the prisoners was stopped for a check, the inmates threw chilli powder into the police officers' eyes and fled.

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New Delhi: Adiala Jail, considered one of Pakistan’s most secure prisons, is back in the headlines. This is the same facility where former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been incarcerated for several months. However, the current discussion centers not on Imran Khan, but on questions regarding the jail’s security arrangements. Reports indicate that 14 prisoners escaped from this high-security facility, prompting authorities to declare a high alert across the area. Police and security agencies have launched a massive search operation to locate the escapees.

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14 Prisoners Were Being Transported To Adiala Jail

Significant news has emerged regarding Adiala Central Jail, also known as Rawalpindi District Jail. According to media reports, police stated that 14 prisoners were being transported to Adiala Jail following a court appearance. Seizing the opportunity, all the prisoners managed to escape from the police van. They exploited lapses in the jail’s security protocols. Upon the incident coming to light, the jail administration, police, and other security agencies swung into action. Roadblocks have been set up in surrounding areas, and continuous raids are being conducted to apprehend the fugitives.

4 Prisoners Arrested

Preliminary investigations are also examining whether the escape involved negligence or internal collusion by any jail staff. Reports state that when the van transporting the prisoners was stopped for a check, the inmates threw chilli powder into the police officers’ eyes and fled. A frantic search ensued; while four of the 14 prisoners have been recaptured, the search for the remaining 10 continues.

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Heavy Police Force Deployed

Adiala Jail is one of Pakistan’s most high-profile prisons, housing numerous prominent inmates. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is also currently incarcerated here in connection with corruption-related cases. Special security arrangements were already in place, and strict surveillance is maintained outside the prison as well. Given this, the escape of prisoners from this very facility is being viewed as a major challenge for security agencies. Following the incident, the prison administration has launched an investigation into the matter. Reports indicate that a large police force has been deployed to apprehend the escapees.