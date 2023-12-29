14 Shots Fired At House Of Lakshmi Narayan Temple President Satish Kumar’s Son In Canada’s Surrey

According to a Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) statement, the targeted residence belongs to the family of Satish Kumar, the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.

Surrey: As many as 14 gunshots were fired at the residence of the son of a Hindu temple president in Surrey, in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The incident unfolded at around 8:03 a.m. on December 27 in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue, India Today reported. According to a Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) statement, the targeted residence belongs to the family of Satish Kumar, the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.

According to the Constable Parmbir Kahlon, Media Relations Officer for Surrey Police, the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes.

“On December 27, 2023 at approximately 8:03 am, Surrey RCMP responded a to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, but the residence involved sustained damage consistent with bullet holes. Police remained in the area, examining the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the neighbourhood for CCTV footage. The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has conduct of the investigation. Officers are still working to determine the motive of this incident. Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP” the Surrey Police said in its press release.

Reportedly, the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has conducted the investigation, and the officers are working to determine the motive of this incident, adding that the identities of the perpetrators are not known yet.

The Surrey Police have not confirmed any link of the attack to recent threats recieved by the Laxhmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.

Earlier in November, India-origin Canadian member of Parliament Chandra Arya shared a purported video of Pro Khalistani supporters in Surrey claiming they want to create trouble at the Hindu Laxmi Narayan Mandir there.

