’15 Out of 10′: Amid six US soldiers killed, Trump rates war against Iran, calls pre-emptive action necessary

After the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, Trump has issued a big statement.

'Doing very well': Trump rates war efforts against Iran

US-Israel-Iran War: The conflict in the Middle East has entered its sixth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. Till now, the Pentagon has identified four of the six US soldiers who were killed in an Iranian drone strike on Sunday. Amid this escalating tension, United States President Donald Trump has made a bold statement in respect to Iran.

According to President Trump, the United States is doing “very well” in the ongoing ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against Iran, rating the war efforts against Tehran as 15 on a scale of 10. Highlighting the exemplary force of his military, Trump stated that American forces had performed beyond expectations in the opening days of the conflict. Speaking during a roundtable at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Trump said, “We’re doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly. I would say — somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15.”

Later, the President asserted that Washington was in a “very strong position” in the conflict with Iran. He declared that US operations had significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities. Trump said,”We’re going to continue to do well. We have the greatest military in the world by far and that was a tremendous threat to us for many years. Forty-seven years they’ve been killing our people and killing people all over the world and we have great support.”

Why is Trump calling the war “15 out of 10”?

Trump reiterated his long-standing criticism of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal done during Barack Obama, which he referred to as “one of the worst deals ever made”, and said terminating it during his previous term prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.”

“I think if we didn’t do it first, they would have done it to Israel and give us a shot if that was possible. If we didn’t terminate one of the worst deals ever made, the Obama nuclear deal – I call it the Obama nuclear deal – where he gave everything to Iran, including a nuclear weapon – it was a road to a nuclear weapon – bad things would have happened four years ago. ‘Cos they would have had a weapon four years ago if I didn’t terminate that deal,” he added.

Why is Trump so confident about U.S. military success?

Arguing that pre-emptive action was necessary, Trump stated, “I think if we didn’t do it first, they would have done it to Israel and give us a shot if that was possible.” He claimed that recent operations had rapidly degraded Iran’s military capabilities.”Their [Iran’s] missiles are being wiped out rapidly. Their launchers are being wiped out. They’re attacking their neighbours, they’re attacking – in some cases, their allies, or not so long ago allies,” he added.

