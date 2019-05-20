Kabul: At least 15 Taliban militants were killed following airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Helmand province, the government said on Sunday.

Fifteen Taliban militants were killed following air raids in Sangin, Nad Ali and Musa Qala districts of Helmand province on Saturday, Presidential Information Coordination Centre was cited as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The Centre’s statement did not detail whether the sorties were launched by Afghan Air Force or NATO-led coalition forces.

Helmand province, notorious for poppy growing, is a known Taliban stronghold.

The militant group didn’t comment on the report yet.