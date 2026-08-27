157 dead, 750 missing: Satellite images show Nepal before and after massive flash flood disaster

The flash flood occurred due to an ice avalanche caused by an unstable mountain rock mass near the Nepal-Tibet border, 20 km northeast of the Tibet-Rasuwagadhi border area.

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A combination of satellite images shows the valleys near the Nepal-China border on August 25, 2026, before the devastating floods and on August 26, 2026, after the disaster. (Image: Planet Labs PBC/Reuters)

Satellite images have captured the dramatic change in valleys near the Nepal-China border after a massive landslide triggered devastating flash floods, killing at least 157 people and leaving hundreds missing. Images taken before and after the disaster show areas around Manakamana village before the floods and the same locations after huge amounts of mud, water and rocks swept through the region. The disaster struck on August 26 and caused widespread destruction across parts of Nepal and Tibet.

The images, captured by Planet Labs, show valleys near the Nepal-China border before and after the floods that struck on Wednesday. One of the most striking changes can be seen along the river system. The floodwaters appear to have significantly widened the river’s path in several stretches, spilling beyond its earlier channel and carving out new areas along the valley floor.

The scale of the damage became clearer through satellite pictures and videos recorded by security cameras. Footage from the Chinese side showed people running for safety as a powerful wave of muddy water and debris rushed through the border area, destroying buildings and vehicles.

In Nepal, homes, roads, bridges and hydropower projects were damaged or completely washed away. The flooding also hit the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems, affecting several districts.

On the Tibetan side, officials reported major destruction in Gyirong County, where a mudslide struck a border crossing. Chinese authorities reported three deaths and hundreds of people missing, although the figures were still being verified.

There was initially confusion over what caused the disaster. Early reports suggested that a 4.4-magnitude earthquake may have triggered a landslide or avalanche, sending a huge amount of water and debris downstream. However, later analysis by the US Geological Survey indicated that the seismic signals were likely caused by the landslide itself rather than an earthquake.

The flash flood occurred due to an ice avalanche caused by an unstable mountain rock mass near the Nepal-Tibet border, 20 km northeast of the Tibet-Rasuwagadhi border area.

Over 130 Indians, including many pilgrims on Mansarovar Yatra missing

More than 130 Indians, including several pilgrims travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, are reportedly missing after devastating flash floods in Nepal. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and governments of several states have opened helplines to help affected Indians and their families.

According to travel agency Samrat Tours and Travel, at least 59 of the missing Indians were pilgrims on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. In Tamil Nadu, authorities said they were unable to contact 37 of the 57 tourists from the state who were travelling in Nepal. The remaining 20 have been located. The group was reportedly heading towards a Himalayan temple when the floods struck.

The Isha Foundation, based in Coimbatore, also said 77 of its members who were present at an immigration centre in Nepal could not be contacted.

A group of 32 people from Kolkata, including 30 tourists and two tour managers, also went missing after the floods. The group had left Kolkata on August 21 and reached Nepal the next day, according to officials.

People from Chandannagar in West Bengal’s Hooghly district and Barasat in North 24 Parganas are also believed to be stranded or untraceable in Nepal.

Several people from Uttar Pradesh were also reportedly stuck in Nepal. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who had travelled to the country by road with his associates, was reportedly stranded in Pokhara.

Meanwhile, seven tourists from Maharashtra were among those affected by the floods. Officials said four of them have been confirmed safe, while efforts were underway to trace the others.

With roads, bridges and communication networks badly affected by the disaster, authorities are continuing efforts to locate missing Indian nationals and bring them to safety.

Rescue ops

Rescue teams have been struggling to reach some of the worst-hit areas because roads and bridges were destroyed and thick layers of mud and debris blocked access. Helicopter operations have also been affected by difficult weather and conditions on the ground.

Nepalese authorities continue to search for survivors and recover bodies as the full extent of the destruction is still being assessed. Officials fear the death toll could rise further as rescue teams reach isolated areas.