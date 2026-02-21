Home

16 people, including 2 soldiers and 5 terrorists killed in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suicide attack

Pakistani officials said that TTP terrorists were tracked down during the operation, and some were killed in the ensuing encounter.

(File image/AFP)

New Delhi: A suicide attack was carried out in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, 21 February 2026 in which two Pakistani soldiers and five terrorists were killed. Civilians are believed to be among the dead, bringing the total number of casualties to at least 16. According to the Pakistani military, the “Fitna al-Khawarij” group attacked a security forces convoy during an intelligence operation. According to the Pakistani newspaper The Dawn, the operation was being conducted against terrorists in Bannu district. Pakistan uses the term “Fitna al-Khawarij” to describe Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorists.

What did Pakistani military say?

A Pakistani military statement said that a vehicle-borne suicide bomber was intercepted. This prevented the attacker from achieving his objective, averting a major disaster. Pakistani officials said that TTP terrorists were tracked down during the operation, and some were killed in the ensuing encounter. But then the terrorists rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into the army convoy.

An explosion had also occurred a few days earlier

It should be noted that a few days earlier, an explosion had occurred near or in the same building as a madrasa in Malangi, which was completely destroyed in the blast. The explosion was so powerful that it also damaged surrounding buildings, shattered the windows of several homes, and spread panic among the people. According to eyewitnesses, smoke billowed in the sky after the explosion. Gunfire was heard after the initial explosion as terrorists attempted to storm the area.

