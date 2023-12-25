By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
16 Killed In Attack In Nigeria’s Plateau: Army
16 people were killed in an attack in Nigeria's north-central state of Plateau on Monday. In Plateau, clashes between herders and farmers are common.
Plateau: At least 16 people were killed in an attack in north-central state of Plateau on Monday (Local Time), news agency AFP reported citing the Nigerian army.
