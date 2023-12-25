16 Killed In Attack In Nigeria’s Plateau: Army

16 people were killed in an attack in Nigeria's north-central state of Plateau on Monday. In Plateau, clashes between herders and farmers are common.

Plateau: At least 16 people were killed in an attack in north-central state of Plateau on Monday (Local Time), news agency AFP reported citing the Nigerian army.

