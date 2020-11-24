New Delhi: At least 17 people are killed and more than 50 people injured in two explosions in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan city on Tuesday. Citing local officials, TOLO News reported that the explosions happened in a local market in the city of Bamiyan. Also Read - India To Build Shahtoot Dam, Announces 100 High-impact Projects Worth Rs 592 Crore in Afghanistan

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts so far. Notably, this is the first time that such explosions are happening in the province as Bamiyan is one of the most secure provinces and is visited by thousands of tourists every year.

The twin explosions come at a time when President Ashraf Ghani, during the meeting on Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan, reiterated that a strong regional consensus is essential to create sustainable peace.