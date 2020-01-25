New Delhi: At least 18 people have been killed and more than 500 have been injured after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey’s eastern province of Elazig on Friday.

The tremor took place at 8:55 PM local time (1755 GMT) in the district of Sivrice, Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute at Bogazici University reported on its website.

Four to five buildings collapsed and more than 10 buildings damaged in the quake, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated. Following the mishap, 30 people are said to be missing.

Eyewitnesses told the NTV broadcaster that the tremor lasted 10 to 12 seconds and was ‘very strong’.

“A very difficult night is ahead of us,” said a eyewitness, noting the air temperature in the area is minus five degrees Celcius.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said all steps were being taken to aid people affected by the quake. “We stand by our people,” Erdogan wrote on Twitter.

In September 2019, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake had hit Istanbul, forcing residents to flee buildings in the economic capital.