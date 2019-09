New Delhi: At least 19 people died and three others were critically injured after a fire erupted at a consumer good factory in Ninghai County of East China. Despite a quick response to the emergency, rescue teams were unable to avoid the huge death toll.

The incident happened around 1:00 PM local time. Rescue and evacuation teams reached the spot as soon as they received information.

Factory fire kills 19 in east China: AFP News Agency — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

This is breaking news, more details awaited.