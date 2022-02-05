Dubai: After conducting a major operation overseas, the Indian agencies have finally succeeded in apprehending Abu Bakar — one of India’s most wanted terrorists involved in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, a report by India Today claimed on Friday.Also Read - Dubai Bags Title of ‘No. 1 Destination For City Lovers’, Add This to Your Bucket List

Abu Bakar, who is said to be one of the prime conspirators of the 1993 blasts, was residing in UAE and Pakistan and he was recently apprehended on inputs of Indian agencies in UAE, the report added. Also Read - After Being Unconscious For 6 Months, Kerala Man In UAE Wakes Up To Make Miraculous Recovery From COVID

Top sources in central agencies further told India Today that the process of Bakar’s extradition has been initiated. As per updates, nearly 12 blasts at different places had taken place in Mumbai, killing 257 people and injuring 713 in 1993. Also Read - UAE Shoots Down 2 Ballistic Missiles Fired by Houthis Over Abu Dhabi; Ministry Shares Video | WATCH

Once apprehended in 2019, Abu Bakar had, however, managed to get himself freed from the custody of the UAE authorities due to some documentation issues.

The report citing top sources said that the agencies are in process of extraditing Bakar to India. Neary after 29 year after being put on India’s most wanted list, Abu Bakar will finally have to face the law in India once he is brought back from UAE.

It must be noted that Abu Bakar was involved in smuggling along with Mohammad and Mustafa Dossa who were key lieutenants of Dawood Ibrahim. Abu Bakar, whose full name is Abu Bakar Abdul Gafur Shaikh had smuggled gold, clothing and electronics from Gulf countries to Mumbai and nearby landing points. In 1997, a Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

Apart from crimes, Abu Bakar has several business interests in Dubai and has married to an Iranian national who is his second wife.