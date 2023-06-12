Home

2 Brothers Take Their Own Lives After Waiting 18 Years To Kill Man They Suspected Of Killing Third Sibling

Rocky Djelal (L) and Stephen O'Rourke (R) (SWNS).

Mental Health Issues Among Prisoners: Two brothers killed themselves in prison after waiting 18 years to take revenge on a man they believed murdered their other sibling.

Stephen O’Rourke, 48, killed himself just hours after a jury found him guilty of murdering Rocky Djelal, 38, who he held responsible for slaughtering his younger brother, an inquest heard.

His suicide came after his brother Jason also took his own life in HMP Belmarsh while awaiting trial over charges of assisting an offender.

An inquest into O’Rourke’s death has now found that prison failings contributed to his death.

The O’Rourkes’ brother Michael O’Rourke, also known as Paddy, was killed in August 2000, aged 21.

Rocky Djelal was arrested as part of the investigation into the murder, but was released without charge. Nobody has ever been prosecuted for Michael O’Rourke’s death.

But Stephen O’Rourke blamed Djelal for the murder and sought revenge on the 18th anniversary of his brother’s death, repeatedly stabbing him near a children’s playground in Southwark Park in south-east London in broad daylight in October 2018.

Then 48, O’Rourke disguised himself as a builder and crept up behind Djelal – who himself had just been released from prison for attacking someone – before repeatedly stabbing him in the back.

He recruited his brother Jason, known as ‘Biggie’, who was 34 at the time, to collect his bloodied clothes and take them to be washed.

The two siblings were arrested two months later, but Jason took his own life in HMP Belmarsh while awaiting trial over charges of assisting an offender.

Stephen O’Rourke claimed he had acted in self-defence, but refused to give evidence at his murder trial at the Old Bailey and a jury found him guilty in December 2020.

He was found dead in his cell at HMP Wandsworth that same evening.

An inquest into O’Rourke’s death heard he had a history of mental health problems and his sister warned prison staff that he planned to kill himself after court.

The inquest at Inner West London Coroner’s Court heard that in September 2020 he told staff at HMP High Down he might take his own life, particularly after he had appeared in court, and was then moved to Wandsworth during his trial as it was nearer to the Old Bailey.

Hospital staff at High Down advised he should be held in Wandsworth’s healthcare wing but due to a lack of space he was instead put in a constant supervision cell on a standard wing.

On 12 December, his sister told the prison he intended to take his own life, but O’Rourke told staff that was not true.

Three days later when he was convicted of murder he saw a nurse and a doctor, who both told the reception manager that his risk of self-harm needed to be reviewed and constant supervision should be considered.

The reception manager contacted the wing manager, who said he was about to go off duty, while an incoming wing manager said he was not trained to carry out such reviews.

When staff eventually went to his cell to carry out a review at 11.17pm on 15 December they found him hanging. He was pronounced dead around an hour later.

Assistant Coroner Priya Malhotra concluded: “Mr O’Rourke’s death was due to suicide, following failings by HMP Wandsworth in the management of Mr O’Rourke’s heightened risks following conviction.”

Kimberley Bingham, of the Acting Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, said: “I am very concerned about the adequacy of arrangements to manage those at risk of suicide or self-harm in Wandsworth.

“No individual took overall responsibility for managing Mr O’Rourke’s risk as a case manager. It was well documented that the culmination of his trial was a potential trigger point for Mr O’Rourke’s safety.

“Despite this, his risk to himself was not reviewed when he returned to prison after being convicted and prison staff did not consider whether he might need to be observed more frequently or require additional support.

“There were also communication difficulties between the two healthcare departments when Mr O’Rourke transferred from High Down to Wandsworth.”

The MoJ said HMP Wandsworth accepted all the recommendations made by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and now operates a new management system for prisoners at risk of self-harm.

A Prison Service spokeswoman added: “HMP Wandsworth has accepted and implemented the Ombudsman’s recommendations and has seen an improved delivery of primary care and mental health services to support vulnerable prisoners.”

South West News Service (SWNS)

South West News Service (SWNS)