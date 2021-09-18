Kabul: At least two people have been injured today morning in an IED explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul city, eyewitnesses told TOLOnews on Saturday. The incident happened in Kabul’s PD13 area, the local media reported. More details are awaited on the story.Also Read - Taliban Say Afghan Boys' Schools To Reopen, No Mention Of Girls; UNICEF Expresses Concern

Earlier on Friday, a top US military commander acknowledged that the drone strike by the American forces in Kabul last month targeting ISIS-K terrorists was "a tragic mistake" that killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

Briefing reporters on the results of the investigation of the August 29 strike, General Frank McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command, also said it was "unlikely that the vehicle and those who died in the drone strike were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to US forces".

Pentagon chief General Mark Milley also noted he had asked a further review of the investigation just completed by Central Command to determine whether “accountability measures” need to be taken and strike authorities and procedures to be changed in the future.