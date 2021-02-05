New Delhi: At least two people were killed and several others, including two children, were injured when unknown miscreants lobbed a hand grenade at a busy market area in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Friday. Notably, two separate blasts rocked Pakistan on Friday. Also Read - India, Pakistan Must Resolve Kashmir Issue Peacefully, Says Pak Army Chief General Javed Bajwa

According to reports, a blast outside the DC office in Quetta killed two people and injured at least four others. The visuals shared on social media showed that the blast took place on a busy street.

The blast in Quetta happened hours after a similar explosion had hit Sibi district in the Balochistan region of Pakistan.

Soon after the blasts, security forces cordoned off the area while evidence was being collected. However, no group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Over 16 people, including two children, were injured when unknown miscreants lobbed a hand grenade at a busy market area at Luni Chowk in Sibbi town.

Sibi Station House Officer Wazir Khan Marri said that unidentified men on a motorbike threw the grenade at the chowk, resulting in injuries to 16 people, including two minors. According to updates, four of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Last month, Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that the security challenges in Balochistan were on a decline as the law enforcers have defeated the elements stoking terrorism across the province.