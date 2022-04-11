Los Angeles: at least two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting incident in Los Angeles, said the local authorities.Also Read - 2 Killed And 10 Wounded in Cedar Rapids Nightclub Shooting in Iowa

The shooting occurred at 4.13 p.m. on Sunday evening in the 12200 block of Blakley Avenue, Xinhua news agency quoted the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as saying in a notification. Also Read - Three Dead in Shooting at Georgia Gun Range

Two male adult victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the Department said while four gun-shot victims were transported to nearby hospitals and their conditions remained unknown as of Monday morning, it added. Also Read - California Police Search For Shooters Who Killed 6, Hurt 12 in Sacramento

“There is no additional information available at this time,” the Department said, urging anyone with information about the incident to contact its Homicide Bureau.

Earlier this month, at least two shooters opened fire in Sacramento in the city’s second mass shooting in five weeks, killing six people and wounding 12 others as bars closed for the night and crowds emptied onto downtown streets.

On April 9, three people died after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia and about 40 weapons and a video camera were taken.

On April 10, gunfire at a Cedar Rapids nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded. Police said in a news release that the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge and that officers who were patrolling downtown were able to respond quickly.