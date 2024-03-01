2 Killed As Texas Witnesses Largest Wildfire, Spans Over 1 Million Acres

This wildfire incident is among five deadly wildfires that are raging over the Texas Panhandle, posing a serious threat to several homes, cattle, and livelihoods.

Texas: With nearly a million acres burned, the Texas Smokehouse Creek Fire has surpassed the 2006 East Amarillo Complex fire to become the state’s largest wildfire ever recorded. Fire officials announced on Thursday morning that despite efforts, only 3% of the fire is contained.

As of Wednesday afternoon (February 28), at least 31,590 acres in Oklahoma had been burned by the fire. This information comes from the Oklahoma Forestry Service.

Extensive Destruction In Northern Texas

The Hutchinson County fire claimed the life of 83-year-old Joyce Blankenship, whose relatives revealed that the fire completely destroyed her home. The fire caused extensive destruction throughout northern Texas.

This lethal incident is among one of five deadly wildfires that are raging over the Texas Panhandle, posing a serious threat to several homes, cattle, and livelihoods and leaving at least one person dead.

Even though Thursday, February 29, saw some light precipitation, the weekend and Friday, March 1, are predicted to bring back dry air and strong winds, which will certainly exacerbate the firestorm.

Immediate Evacuation Ordered

The quick development of wildfires in Texas, forced the authorities to order the immediate evacuation of small villages and the closure of a nuclear facility. The fires were fueled by dry grass, warm temperatures, and strong winds in the Panhandle region of the state.

Emergency Declared For 60 Counties

As per the reports of Texas A&M Forest Service, Republican Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency for almost 60 counties after wildfires scorched more than 400 square miles (1,040 square kilometers).

In order to protect their loved ones, Abbott warned, “Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions.”

Fire Around The Nuclear Facility

After a fire near the nuclear arsenal plant, which assembles and disassembles pieces, got out of control, the facility had to close.

There is no containment for the fire near Pantex. Evacuations are now the focus of response activities. A tiny number of employees who are not essential are being housed on-site, according to the business.

Following a stop in Texas, Pantex announced later in the day that it was “open for normal day shift operations on Wednesday.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, 25 out of 31 fires in the state are under control.

