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2 merchant vessels hit by gunfire while crossing Strait of Hormuz, says report

2 merchant vessels hit by gunfire while crossing Strait of Hormuz, says report

2 merchant vessels were hit by gunfire in an attempt to cross the Strait of Hormuz, as reported on Saturday. Scroll down to read details.

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Hormuz tensions: In the latest major update concerning the tensions in West Asia, two merchant ships were hit by gunfire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by Reuters on Saturday, citing three maritime security and shipping sources. This comes after Tehran emphasised that it will increase control over the sea route.

2 merchant vessels hit by gunfire while crossing Hormuz

According to a Reuters report, two vessels were hit by gunfire while they were attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. This comes after the decision of Iran to maintain strict control in the region.

Iran’s statement on controlling Hormuz

The military command’s statement said that the “status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain under strict control” as long as the US restores freedom of navigation for all ships bound for Iran.

‘Strait of Hormuz is completely open’

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Friday, “In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

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At this, US President Donald Trump extended his gratitude to Iran for opening Hormuz.

Rift between the Iranian govt and IRGC

According to the reports, the decision of Iran’s foreign minister led to a rift between the government of the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The latter was unhappy with the decision to open the Hormuz. Several state media agencies had also expressed criticism of the statement.

Tensions in West Asia

The conflict emerged at the end of February when the United States and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran. This targeted attack led to the killing of their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was declared the new supreme leader.

During this time, the Strait of Hormuz continues to remain a vulnerable region as almost 20 per cent of oil imports pass through this region. The blockade of Hormuz time and again has caused global oil disruptions, as per reports.

In light of this, the latest report is of 2 merchant vessels being hit by gunfire while crossing Hormuz.

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