New Delhi: Twenty flats across six floors were destroyed in the massive fire that broke out at Samuel Garside House by Riverside Barking in East London on Sunday afternoon. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident. The London Fire Brigade confirmed that everyone been evacuated safely and the fire was under control within an hour by the firefighters. Two people who suffered after inhaling smoke were treated at the location.

Fifteen fire engines were called at the scene and nearly 100 firefighters were present to douse the blazing fire.

Peter Mason, Chairman of the Riverside Barking Housing Association told ANI in London, “We understand that there was a fire in one of the balconies and the result of that was that it spread from that balcony all the way up to five floors and then spread across at least four floors.”

The fire crew were called around 3:30 pm and the fire was put out by around 6 pm. The cause of the fire is not yet known and an investigation has been launched.

