New York: At least 20 people have been injured after a vehicle was driven at speed through a Christmas parade in a town in Wisconsin. At 4:39 p.m. local time, a red SUV drove into the town’s Christmas parade, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said at a press conference Sunday evening.Also Read - Breaking News Live: Grenade Blast Near Triveni Gate Of An Army Camp In Pathankot

The police department has recovered a vehicle allegedly associated with the incident and investigators are looking into a possible person of interest. “The FBI Milwaukee field office is aware of the reporting of an incident in Waukesha. The local and state authorities are leading the response,” an FBI spokesperson told ABC News. Also Read - Horoscope Today, November 22, Monday: Cancer Should Postpone Investment Plans, Sagittarius Should Focus on Their Health