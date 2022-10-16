Bogota: As many as 20 persons were killed and 15 others were injured after a bus overturned on the Pan-American Highway in southwestern Colombia, police said. The accident happened in the southwestern Colombian cities of Pasto and Popayan. The bus was travelling between the port city of Tumaco, in the southwestern corner of Colombia, and Cali, 320 kilometres (200 miles) to the northeast when the incident occurred, reported Daily Sabah.Also Read - Bus Carrying 50 People Falls Into Gorge In Pauri Garhwal District, 6 Rescued

"Unfortunately, we have a toll of 20 people dead," said Capt. Albertland Agudelo of the Narino department traffic police.

"The hypothesis being investigated is that it appeared to suffer a mechanical failure," Agudelo said.

Investigators are looking at possible “mechanical failures in the brake system”, Colonel Oscar Lamprea, director of traffic and transportation in the area, said in a message to reporters.

A preliminary report said the driver lost control after coming out of a curve in a foggy area. It took rescue workers from the police and fire departments nine hours to set the vehicle upright, evacuate the injured and recover the dead, reported Al Jazeera.