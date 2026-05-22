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2,000 Pakistanis expelled from Dubai and Abu Dhabi by UAE, their belongings and money also confiscated; reason is…

2,000 Pakistanis expelled from Dubai and Abu Dhabi by UAE, their belongings and money also confiscated; reason is…

Until recently, the United Arab Emirates was considered an ally of Pakistan; however, the stance Pakistan adopted during the US-Israel-Iran conflict has strained relations between the two nations.

Pakistani workers in the UAE (File image/X)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing Gulf tensions, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expelled 2,000 Pakistanis from its territory. There are also reports that the money and personal belongings of these Pakistanis have been confiscated. This action by the UAE has sparked a political uproar within Pakistan. On Thursday, the opposition cornered the government in Parliament over this issue, following which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration announced that it would have the matter investigated by the Committee on Foreign Affairs. Relations between Pakistan and the UAE have deteriorated in recent times, largely due to Pakistan’s vocal support for Saudi Arabia.

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According to the Dawn newspaper, as soon as parliamentary proceedings began, opposition lawmakers raised the issue of the 2,000 Pakistanis being expelled from the UAE. The lawmakers alleged that these individuals were subjected to mistreatment by the UAE authorities before being sent back. They further claimed that the belongings and money of these individuals had been seized as well.

Why Are Pakistanis Being Expelled From UAE?

According to the Pakistani government, 164,000 Pakistanis have been forcibly deported from various Arab nations over the past five years. Of this total, approximately 100,000 were deported from Saudi Arabia, and about 64,000 from the UAE. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Parliament that the individuals expelled from the UAE were facing criminal charges. Additionally, some individuals were expelled for arriving in the UAE to beg. Currently, 2 million Pakistanis continue to work in the UAE.

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On May 8, The New York Times published a report stating that members of Pakistan’s Shia community working in the UAE are being expelled from Abu Dhabi. The report suggested that the UAE is taking this step out of fear of espionage.

A total of 2 million Pakistani migrant workers are currently employed in the UAE. These are the individuals who earn and remit $8 billion annually to Islamabad. This is giving a significant boost to Pakistan’s economy. However, the UAE now seeks to reduce its workforce.

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Why is UAE Upset With Pakistan?

Until recently, the United Arab Emirates was considered an ally of Pakistan; however, the stance Pakistan adopted during the US-Israel-Iran conflict has strained relations between the two nations. The UAE is displeased with Pakistan for two primary reasons. The first reason is that, during the conflict, Pakistan provided military assistance to Saudi Arabia while failing to take any supportive stance regarding the UAE.

The second reason stems from Pakistan’s attempt at mediation between the US and Iran. When Pakistan took the initiative to broker a ceasefire, it did so without consulting or contacting the UAE. The UAE took strong exception to this oversight. Consequently, it immediately demanded the repayment of the loans it had extended to Pakistan. Pakistan has since repaid the debt owed to the UAE.

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