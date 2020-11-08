Live Updates

    Joe Biden Victory Speech LIVE: With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country — and a thirst for justice — let us be the nation that we know we can be.

    Joe Biden Victory Speech LIVE: Tonight, the whole world is watching America. I believe at our best America is a beacon for the globe. And we lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example.

    Joe Biden Victory Speech LIVE: Especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest — the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours.

    Joe Biden Victory Speech LIVE: I believe that this is part of the mandate from the American people. They want us to cooperate. That’s the choice I’ll make. And I call on the Congress — Democrats and Republicans alike — to make that choice with me.

    Joe Biden Victory Speech LIVE: Now that the campaign is over—what is the people’s will? What is our mandate? I believe it is this: Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time.

    Joe Biden Victory Speech LIVE: We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control.

    Joe Biden Victory Speech LIVE: The Bible tells us that to everything there is a season — a time to build, a time to reap, a time to sow. And a time to heal.This is the time to heal in America.

    Joe Biden Victory Speech LIVE: For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again: US President-elect Joe Biden

    Joe Biden Victory Speech LIVE: To all those who volunteered, worked the polls in the middle of this pandemic, local election officials — you deserve a special thanks from this nation.

US Election Results 2020 Live Updates: ‘I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide but to unify’, said US President-elect Joe Biden in his victory speech. He also asserted that the time has now come to “heal and restore the soul of America”. Also Read - Indian-American Vivek Murthy To Be In US President-Elect Joe Biden's Coronavirus Task Force

“For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again”, stated Biden. Also Read - No More Special Treatment For Donald Trump as Twitter Will Revoke His Privileges Soon

“I believe that this is part of the mandate from the American people. They want us to cooperate. That’s the choice I’ll make. And I call on the Congress — Democrats and Republicans alike — to make that choice with me”, he added. Also Read - US President-Elect Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Shares Winning Moment Picture on Twitter

On the other hand, Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and first South Asian American woman to become vice president-elect thanked the country’s voters, poll officials, party workers and family members in her address.

Harris began her victory speech by quoting the late congressman John Lewis, who said, “Democracy is not a state, it’s not an act.”

She also remembered her late mother and said, “I’m grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence her e today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn’t imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible.”