US Election Results 2020 Live Updates: 'I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide but to unify', said US President-elect Joe Biden in his victory speech. He also asserted that the time has now come to "heal and restore the soul of America".

"For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again", stated Biden.

"I believe that this is part of the mandate from the American people. They want us to cooperate. That's the choice I'll make. And I call on the Congress — Democrats and Republicans alike — to make that choice with me", he added.

On the other hand, Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and first South Asian American woman to become vice president-elect thanked the country’s voters, poll officials, party workers and family members in her address.

Harris began her victory speech by quoting the late congressman John Lewis, who said, “Democracy is not a state, it’s not an act.”

She also remembered her late mother and said, “I’m grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence her e today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn’t imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible.”