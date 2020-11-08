New Delhi: After winning the presidential race, Democrat Joe Biden said that he was honoured by the trust the American people have placed in him and Vice President-elect Harris. Also Read - Indian-American Vivek Murthy To Be In US President-Elect Joe Biden's Coronavirus Task Force

Notably, Biden, the former two-term vice president and a Senate veteran, won the US Presidential elections to be the 46th President of the US. While Harris will be the next vice president, the first woman and the first person of colour to hold the office. Also Read - No More Special Treatment For Donald Trump as Twitter Will Revoke His Privileges Soon

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted,” Biden tweeted. Also Read - US President-Elect Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Shares Winning Moment Picture on Twitter

He asserted, “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after clinching victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him well past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The former Vice President would become the oldest president in US history at his inauguration, aged 78.