US Presidential Elections 2020 Latest News: The Republican Party has officially renominated President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for November's Presidential polls, Ronna McDaniel, the Republicans' National Committee chairperson has announced.

"I am pleased to announce the official renomination of @realDonaldTrump and @Mike_Pence for President and Vice President! Biden-Harris is the most radical, socialist ticket in American history, and we must vote like our lives and our country depend on it this November! #RNC2020", McDaniel tweeted.

"The Republican Party is unified, our supporters are energised, and we go forward confident in our cause of re-electing President Trump and Vice President Pence 70 days from now!", she said in a subsequent tweet.

The development makes it official that the Trump-Pence duo will be up against the Democratic Party duo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, both of whom formally accepted nominations for President and Vice President respectively at the Democratic National Convention last week.

Notably, in the event of a Biden win in the November 3 polls, Harris will script history by becoming the first woman to be the US Vice President or President. She has already achieved the distinction of being the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated for either office by a major American political party.

The Presidential polls will be held in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, of which the US has the highest number of cases in the world. The polls will also take place in the backdrop of heightened racial tensions, as witnessed by violent nationwide protests in the wake of the murder of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd by Minneapolis Police in May.