New Delhi: ‘Next year is going to be worse than 2020’, warned the head of the World Food Program. In an interview with The Associated Press, David Beasley asserted that the Nobel Peace Prize has given the UN agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders about 2021. He claimed that without billions of dollars “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021.” Also Read - Centre says About 20 COVID-19 Vaccines in Different Stages of Developments in India

“It was so timely because we’ve been fighting to get above the choir,” Beasley said of last month’s award, pointing to the news being dominated by the US presidential polls and the coronavirus pandemic, and the difficulty of getting global attention focused on “the travesty that we’re facing around the world.” Also Read - J&K: Refused Admission to Hospital, COVID Positive Woman Delivers Baby Out in Open

He also talked about his warning to the UNSC in April about the hunger pandemic. He stated that the world was on the verge of a hunger pandemic that could lead to ‘multiple famines of biblical proportions’, but ‘we were able to avert it in 2020 … because the world leaders responded with money, stimulus packages, deferral of debt’.

He also cautioned countries of another wave of lockdowns and shutdowns following rise in COVID-19 cases and deterioration in economies,

especially in low- and middle-income countries.