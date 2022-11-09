2022 United States Elections LIVE: Democrats Beat Trump Backed GOP Candidates In Liberal States

Updated: November 9, 2022 10:50 AM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi



2022 United States Elections LIVE: Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency awaited in more competitive territory. Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republican governors in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in midterm elections that could otherwise prove difficult for the party.

  • 10:49 AM IST

    Ron DeSantis, Republican White House hopeful, reelected Florida governor: networks

  • 10:40 AM IST

    2022 United States Elections LIVE: A sharply polarized United States on Tuesday braced for a tense night of election results that will determine control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden’s agenda

Published Date: November 9, 2022 10:27 AM IST

Updated Date: November 9, 2022 10:50 AM IST