2022 United States Elections LIVE: Democrats Beat Trump Backed GOP Candidates In Liberal States

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for latest and live updates from India and around the world.

2022 United States Elections LIVE: Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden’s presidency awaited in more competitive territory. Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland and Illinois have elected moderate Republican governors in the past. But the Republicans this year appeared to be too conservative in these states, handing Democrats easy victories in midterm elections that could otherwise prove difficult for the party.

2022 UNITED STATRS ELECTIONS LIVE NOVEMBER 9 LATEST NEWS

Load More