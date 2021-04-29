Port-Au-Prince: A minibus collided with a bus in Haiti, killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 30 others, authorities said. Also Read - Generals, 'Chicago boy' loom large in Brazil's next government

The crash occurred Wednesday in the eastern coastal town of Arcahaie, just northwest of the Caribbean country's capital, civil protection officials said.

Authorities said witnesses told them that a minibus traveling from Port-au-Prince to Saint-Marc tried to pass another car when it hit a bus head-on. The bus had been travelling from Gonaives to the capital.

No further details were immediately available.