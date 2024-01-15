‘Illegal Gold Mining’: 22 Miners Die After Landslide In Tanzania

22 people killed following a landslide at a small-scale mine in northern Tanzania on January 13. Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan condoled the deaths of miners.

Dodoma: At least 22 miners lost their lives in a sudden landslide at a mine in the Bariadi district in the Simiyu region on January 13, The Citizen reported. Simiyu Regional Fire and Rescue Acting Commander Faustine Mtitu confirmed on January 14 that the bodies of the miners had been recovered, the Tanzania-based daily English newspaper reported. Mtitu’s statement followed two days of extensive rescue efforts that commenced immediately after the tragedy at 11 am (local time) on January 13.

“After two days of continuous rescue work, a team consisting of citizens, soldiers and experts from various government forces and institutions has successfully recovered the bodies of all those who were buried by the landslides. We have satisfied ourselves that there are no bodies left inside the mine,” Commander Mtitu.

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan condoled the demise of miners. “It is with great sadness I received the reports of the deaths of more than 21 people following a landslide at Ng’alite mine in Bariadi district, Simiyu region,” President Hassan tweeted.

She stated, “These fellow Tanzanians were small miners in the area trying to earn a living for themselves, their families and contributing to the development of our nation.”

Suluhu stated, “Our defence and security agencies, in cooperation with regional leaders, are continuing with efforts to find other bodies that are still stuck in the rubble.”

Giving details about the incident, Gold Mine Chairman Masumbuko Jumanne stated that the deceased miners entered into the mine illegally due to the suspension of mining activities, The Citizen reported.

Masumbuko said, “This disaster occurred when the management suspended mining activities to provide an opportunity to implement instructions and directives on safety mining issues from mine inspectors who visited us one day before the accident.”

Prior to the accident, the mine management in collaboration with security forces, removed other people who had entered into the mine, according to The Citizen report.

Masumbuko said, “While the management was dealing with those who had entered the mine illegally, another group of miners sneaked into the mine after outsmarting the guards, leading to the tragic deaths,” The Citizen reported.

Simiyu Regional Commissioner Yahaya Nawanda has announced the suspension of mining activities in the mines until safety mining procedures are followed.

