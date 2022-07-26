Athens: A 22-year-old Briton was killed after being hit by a running helicopter tail rotor while he was trying to take a selfie. He has been identified as Jack Fenton, a student. The mishap took place in Athens, Greece when Jack Fenton was disembarking from a helicopter. He was hit in the head with the tail blade, say the reports. The Daily Mirror quoting ‘local reports’ suggested he had been “taking a photo” when the helicopter blade hit him.Also Read - UK Breaks Record For Highest Temperature As Europe Sizzles

The reports suggest that purportedly, he stepped off the helicopter as it landed in Spata, close to Athens, and walked towards the rear without knowing the rotor blades were still spinning, the Sky News reports.

The Greek media said the Oxford Brookes University student was struck by the helicopter's rear rotor while attempting to take a selfie within seconds of the Bell 407 touching down at a helipad near Spata.

Jack Fenton was travelling back from Mykonos with three others in the hired helicopter as his parents followed behind when he was struck in the head by the craft’s rear spinning blade.

The pilot of the black Bell 407 craft – who is said to be “deeply traumatised” by the incident – and two ground technicians have been arrested. The pilot is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter.