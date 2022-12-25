22-year-old Indian Businessman Found Dead Inside His Car In Canada

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Jaskaran Josan.

Ottawa: A youth from Punjab was found dead inside his car in Canada’s Calgary on Saturday, six days after he went missing from his residence. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Jaskaran Josan. He had gone to Canada for higher studies around five to six years ago and became a businessman after securing a Permanent Residency (PR).