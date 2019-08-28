New Delhi: More than 23 people were killed and 13 others were severely injured on Wednesday in a fire at a bar in Coatzacoalcos in Eastern Mexico which is being suspected as an attack.

According to reports, the fire broke out in El Caballo Blanco bar after a number of attackers forcefully entered the bar and threw Molotov cocktails. However, preliminary investigation is still assessing the reason behind the attack.

Police and emergency vehicles immediately reached the building to carry out rescue operations. The bar’s interior was completely wrecked and charred, with chairs overturned and debris littering the floor.

Governor of Veracruz Cuitlahuac Garcia has suggested a criminal gang could be behind the attack. “In Veracruz, criminal gangs are no longer tolerated,” Garcia said in a Twitter post following the incident.

Veracruz is among the most violent regions of the country, constantly involved in bloody battles and war cartels. It is also a popular route for drug cartels and human trafficking migrants from the United States.