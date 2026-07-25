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23-year-old woman from Ludhiana strangled to death in Canada home, live-in partner from Delhi charged with murder

Police said Ritish Kumar was formally arrested on July 22 and has been charged with second-degree murder. Investigators believe the case is an intimate partner homicide and have said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 25, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
23-year-old woman from Ludhiana strangled to death in Canada home, live-in partner from Delhi charged with murder
23-year-old woman from Ludhiana strangled to death in Canada home, live-in partner from Delhi charged with murder (Image: X)

A 23-year-old Indian woman from Punjab died after she was allegedly strangled at her home in Edmonton, Canada. Police have arrested her 22-year-old partner, Ritish Kumar, and charged him with second-degree murder. The victim, Damanpreet Kaur, was from Samrala in Ludhiana, Punjab.

According to the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), officers reached a home in the Silverberry neighbourhood on July 9 at around 6:44 pm (local time) after receiving a report about an unconscious woman with suspicious injuries. A man was taken into custody at the scene soon after.

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Damanpreet was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she died on July 12 despite treatment.

Following an autopsy, the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide on July 14. Police later revealed on July 23 that she died due to strangulation. The cause of death had initially been kept confidential as the investigation was ongoing.

Police said Ritish Kumar was formally arrested on July 22 and has been charged with second-degree murder. Investigators believe the case is an intimate partner homicide and have said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Damanpreet’s family bring her body back to India for her last rites. The fundraiser says the family is struggling to meet the costs of transporting her remains, completing legal paperwork and arranging the funeral. So far, nearly $19,000 has been raised toward the $20,000 goal.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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