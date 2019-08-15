New Delhi: Gibraltar authorities have released all 24 Indians on board Iranian tanker Grace 1 that was taken into custody on 4th July.

The Iranian tanker Grace 1 was detained off the coast of British Territory Gibraltar for allegedly carrying oil to Syria that would have violated sanctions on the country.

Last month Indian officials from Indian mission in London got consular access to crew members and the 3 member team went to meet them. The Indian crew spent 43 days in detention on board the ship. Citizens from Russia, Philipines were also on board the tanker.

Focus now remain on the 18 Indians onboard the UK oil tanker Stena Impero detained by Iran. Stena Impero was detained for “failing to respect international maritime rules”, according to Iranian authorities.

Meanwhile, Stena Bulk which operates the tanker Stena Impero has made an appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President and CEO, Erik Hanell has appealed to PM Modi, “seeking help and assistance” for the release of Indian seafarers detained by the Iranian authorities.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has met Iranian Ambassador in Delhi and Indian Ambassador in Tehran has had meetings with senior officials of Iranian foreign ministry regarding the issue.

Stena Bulk has also made similar appeals to the leaders and Foreign Ministers of Russia, Latvia and the Philippines whose citizens are on board the tanker with the aim to resolve this situation.

Inputs from Sidhant Sibal