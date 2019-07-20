Kabul: At least 24 Taliban militants were killed and 17 others injured in guided missile strikes in Afghanistan, the military said on Saturday.

“Based on intelligence reports, 24 Taliban militants were killed and 17 others wounded in guided missile strikes in Uruzgan province,” army Corps 201 Selab said in a statement without disclosing the exact time of the strikes.

The statement did not say whether the strike was launched by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-led coalition forces or the Afghan army, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strikes also destroyed a number of weapons, ammunition and explosive materials, it added.

Fighting rages across the war-torn country and clashes between security forces and Taliban have been continuing in more than 20 of the country’s 34 provinces.