25 Killed In China’s Coal Mine Company Building Fire

Beijing: 25 people were killed in a fire at a coal company’s office building in China’s northern Shanxi province. The fire broke out at 6:50 a.m. at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in the country’s top coal-producing hub of Shanxi, Reuters reported.

(This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

