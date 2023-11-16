By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
25 Killed In China’s Coal Mine Company Building Fire
At least 25 people were killed in a fire at a coal company's office building in China's northern Shanxi province.
Beijing: 25 people were killed in a fire at a coal company’s office building in China’s northern Shanxi province. The fire broke out at 6:50 a.m. at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in the country’s top coal-producing hub of Shanxi, Reuters reported.
Trending Now
25 people were killed in a fire at a coal company’s office building in China’s northern Shanxi province. The fire broke out at 6:50 a.m. at the four-story Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building in the country’s top coal-producing hub of Shanxi: Reuters
— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023
You may like to read
(This is a developing story and further details will be added.)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.