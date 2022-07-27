Beijing: A total of 25 tonnes of space junk from a recently-launched Chinese rocket is likely to crash on to Earth on July 31. According to US-based Aerospace Corporation’s experts at the Centre for Orbital and Reentry Debris Studies (CORDS), the falling space debris, measuring in at 53.6 metres in height is expected to enter Earth’s field on July 31. The possible debris field includes India, US, Africa, Australia, Brazil, and Southeast Asia, Aerospace’s latest predictions revealed.Also Read - Make Hassle-Free Entry to These 60 Countries If You Are Holding An Indian Passport | Full List

The debris is the result of the Long March 5B that was launched on July 24 to deliver the Wentian experiment module to China’s Tiangong Space Station. Also Read - 3 Missing, 11 Injured In Gas Explosion In China's Tianjin City

During the launch, the first stage of the Long March 5B reached orbital velocity instead of falling downrange as is common practice. That placed the empty rocket body in an elliptical orbit around Earth, from where it is being pulled towards Earth’s field, as per the CORDS experts tracking the uncontrolled reentry of the space junk. Also Read - Flash Floods In China Leave At Least 12 Dead, Thousands Evacuated

Similar uncontrolled reentries of Long March rockets occurred in 2020 and 2021.

A reentry of this size will not burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere, and the general rule of thumb is that 20-40 per cent of the mass of a large object will reach the ground, though it depends on the design of the object, the CORDS report said.