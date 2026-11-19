25-year-old Indian man found dead inside burning car in Canada, targeted killing suspected

A 25-year-old Indian man, Tushar Sharma, was found dead inside a burning car in Canada's British Columbia, triggering a homicide investigation. Police suspect he was specifically targeted but are yet to establish the motive or identify those responsible.

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25-year-old Indian man found dead in burnt car in Canada, targeted killing suspected (Photo Credit: Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

The death of a 25-year-old Indian man in Canada has triggered a homicide investigation after his body was discovered inside a burning car in British Columbia’s Langley area. Canadian police suspect that the man was deliberately targeted, although the motive behind the killing remains unclear. The victim has been identified as Tushar Sharma, a resident of Surrey, British Columbia. His identity was confirmed by Canada’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on November 17.

The case came to light on October 29, when emergency services received information about a vehicle on fire in the Rawlison Crescent area of Langley.

Tushar Sharma murder case: How was the body discovered?

According to police, Langley RCMP officers received a report of a burning vehicle at around 10:26 pm on October 29. Police officers and firefighters from the Township of Langley rushed to the location. While trying to put out the fire, emergency personnel found what appeared to be human remains inside the vehicle.

The discovery led to a homicide investigation, which was later handed over to IHIT because of the seriousness of the case.

IHIT is working with Langley RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroners Service to establish the circumstances surrounding Sharma’s death.

Police suspect targeted killing, motive remains unknown

Investigators have said that the evidence collected so far suggests Sharma was specifically targeted. However, they have not established why he was killed or who could be responsible.

Police are working to reconstruct the events leading up to the discovery of his body. They are also trying to establish Sharma’s movements and activities before October 29.

According to IHIT, Sharma had no criminal record and had limited known contacts in Canada. Investigators believe information about his personal life and social connections could help them understand what happened.

Sgt Freda Fong of IHIT said the investigation team was speaking to Sharma’s family and friends in Canada as well as relatives and acquaintances living abroad. The investigators are trying to learn more about his daily routine, lifestyle and activities before his death.

Canadian police seek public help in Tushar Sharma murder investigation

As part of the investigation, police have released Sharma’s photograph and appealed to the public for information. Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who knew Sharma or may have seen something suspicious around Rawlison Crescent on the night of October 29.

People with information about his movements, contacts or the vehicle fire have been asked to come forward.

Anyone who can help the investigation can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet announced any arrests or identified a suspect.