New Delhi: A week after his arrest on terror financing charges, Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was on Wednesday sent to judicial remand for another 14 days. (Also read: US House Committee Counters Trump, Says Pak Wasn’t Searching For Saeed)

Saeed was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Province days ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit to the US. Then, he had been sent on seven-day remand which expired on Wednesday.

A UN-designated terrorist with USD 10 million prize on his head, Saeed was travelling to Gujranwala from Lahore to get pre-arrest bail in terror financing cases registered against him when he was arrested.

He was sent to Lahore’s high-security Kot Lakhpat jail where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is serving seven-year imprisonment in a corruption case.

Just a couple of days before his arrest, Saeed had been granted interim bail along with his three aides. The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab in Pakistan, had stated that JuD was involved in terror funding collected through charitable organisations, including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.

Reacting to Hafiz’s latest arrest, US President Donald Trump had claimed that the 26/11 mastermind was nabbed after a ten-year search in Pakistan, a claim countered by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, India labelled Hafiz’s latest arrest as mere “drama” and “cosmetic”. “This has not been the first time that Hafiz Saeed has been arrested or detained. This drama has taken place at least eight times since 2001,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

“The question is whether this time it would be more than a cosmetic exercise and whether Saeed will be tried and sentenced for his terrorist activities,” he added.