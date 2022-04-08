Islamabad: Mastermind of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, has been sentenced to 31 years in jail by Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court. Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Court has jailed the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Saeed in two other cases, but not in the 26/11 terror attack case, reported Pakistani media.Also Read - Petition Submitted to Quash FIRs Against Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan anti-terrorism court has also imposed a fine of Rs 3,40,000 on Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Hafiz Saeed. His properties have been confiscated as well.

