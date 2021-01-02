New Delhi: The mastermind behind 26/11 attack in Mumbai and commander of banned terror outfit Lakhkar-e-Taiba, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, reported ARY news. Also Read - After India Lodges Protest, Pakistan Provincial Govt to Rebuild Hindu Temple Vandalised by Mob

According to the information, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi has been held on terror financing charges.

In 2008, Lakhvi, the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations under the UN Security Council Resolution.

The Mumbai terror attack was one of the deadliest attacks in India as 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba militants from Pakistan killed over 166 people and injured around 300 others.

Rehman Lakhvi was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), PTI News stated quoted a report, however, the CTD did not mention the place of his arrest.

CTD stated that following an intelligence-based operation that was conducted by the CTD Punjab, the proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on the charges of terrorism financing against him.

It is pertinent to mention that the neighbouring country Pakistan is still in terror-financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list. In 2018, Pakistan was placed on the Paris based body’s grey list and was given an action plan to implement.