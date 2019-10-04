New Delhi: The death toll from the violent protests in Iraq has increased to 26, with over 1,500 injured persons, authorities said.

Ali al-Bayati, a member of the Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR), told reporters on Thursday night that the toll of violence that accompanied the protests during the three days in Baghdad and some provinces rose to 26, including two security personnel, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added that of the 1,509 injured, 401 were security members.

Demonstrations erupted in the capital Baghdad and in several provinces across Iraq on Tuesday and Wednesday over unemployment, government corruption and the lack of basic services.

The demonstrations in Baghdad turned violent as the protesters clashed with the police.

The protests also spread to other Iraqi provinces when hundreds of demonstrators attacked and burned several provincial government buildings and offices of leading political parties.

On Thursday, sporadic protests continued during the day despite the curfew that was imposed in Baghdad starting from 5 a.m., until further notice.

Defence Minister Najah al-Shammari said in a statement on Wednesday that he has decided to raise the state of alert for the Iraqi armed forces “to preserve state sovereignty and protect all foreign embassies and diplomatic missions operating in Iraq”.