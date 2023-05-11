Home

News

World

27 people Injured in Bridge Collapse Near Helsinki

27 people Injured in Bridge Collapse Near Helsinki

The Helsinki region health district (HUS) told the media that 15 people have been taken to hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

27 people Injured in Bridge Collapse Near Helsinki

Helsinki: At least 27 people, most of them children, were injured on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Espoo, west of Finland’s capital Helsinki, local rescue officials said. The Helsinki region health district (HUS) told the media that 15 people have been taken to hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

Most of the injured were students and some of them are in serious condition, reports said.

You may like to read

Additional details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.