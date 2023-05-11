27 people Injured in Bridge Collapse Near Helsinki
The Helsinki region health district (HUS) told the media that 15 people have been taken to hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.
Helsinki: At least 27 people, most of them children, were injured on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Espoo, west of Finland’s capital Helsinki, local rescue officials said. The Helsinki region health district (HUS) told the media that 15 people have been taken to hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.
Also Read:
Most of the injured were students and some of them are in serious condition, reports said.
You may like to read
Additional details are awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.