28-year-old Hyderabad engineer dies under mysterious circumstances in US weeks after marriage; family seeks Jaishankar’s help

According to victim's father, his son got married in Texas on August 28. He then returned to Massachusetts, where he was living and working. It is currently not clear whether his wife travelled back to Massachusetts with him.

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28-year-old Hyderabad engineer dies under mysterious circumstances in US weeks after marriage; family seeks Jaishankar's help

A 28-year-old man from Hyderabad has died at his home in Lowell, Massachusetts, just 17 days after getting married, with his family seeking help from the Indian government to bring his remains back to India. Mohammed Jaber Hussain, who worked as a civil engineer in the US, was reportedly found dead inside his room. The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet clear, and his family is waiting for the postmortem and medical reports.

Hussain’s family has said that they come from an economically weaker background and may not be able to afford the cost and complete the formalities involved in bringing his remains back to Hyderabad.

Family seeks Jaishankar’s help

The family’s request was taken up by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan. Khan shared a letter written by Hussain’s father, Mohammed Zakir Hussain, to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on X.

In the letter, the family requested government assistance in coordinating with the Indian mission in the US and local authorities so that the required procedures for transporting Hussain’s remains to India can be completed.

Khan also urged the government to intervene on humanitarian grounds and help the family bring Hussain home.

“At this hour of unimaginable grief, the family needs the support of the Government of India,” Khan said in his post.

Married in Texas on August 28

According to Hussain’s father, his son got married in Texas on August 28. He then returned to Massachusetts, where he was living and working. It is currently not clear whether his wife travelled back to Massachusetts with him.

Hussain last spoke to his family on September 14. Around eight hours later, his family received a call from his roommate, who reportedly told them that Hussain had died in his sleep.

The family is still waiting for the postmortem and medical reports. These reports are expected to provide more information about what happened and establish the cause of death.

Hussain moved to US in 2021

Hussain moved to the US in 2021 to study civil engineering. He completed his master’s degree at the University of New Haven in Connecticut in 2023. His LinkedIn profile shows that he started his career as an intern at a company called Estimator after completing his studies.

He later joined Green International Affiliates Inc, where he worked for more than three years. In June this year, Hussain changed jobs and joined Lochner, a Massachusetts-based engineering company.

His family is now seeking government assistance to complete the formalities and bring his remains back to Hyderabad.