Qatar: In an extremely barbaric and shocking incident, 29 dogs were shot dead by a group of armed men at a local factory in Qatar. The attackers stormed a secured area in Qatar, killing 29 dogs and injuring others over claims the animals had bitten someone's child. In a Facebook post, Doha-based rescue charity PAWS Rescue Qatar wrote that the attackers showed up at a secure factory area and threatened security guards with weapons before forcing their way into the facility. The facility is an area where stray dogs can be fed, neutered and looked for by the community. The men shot 29 dogs, including puppies, and left several others injured.

Qatar authorities have not yet commented on the incident. Sheikha Al Mayasa bint Hamad Al Thani, the sister of Qatar’s ruling Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has criticised the attack and called it “unacceptable” in an Instagram post.

“Security team was rightfully scared as two of the men were holding guns. The security team tried to stop the men from shooting a group of beautiful friendly neutered dogs, but they realised that they were also putting themselves in danger also,” the animal rescue centre said in an Instagram post. The dogs and puppies were shot in front of the security team. The rescue shelter mentioned that one puppy is fighting for his life at the vet, it added.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage among people, while many were worried about the gun laws in the country and asked why the citizens could own guns. “What a barbaric act! Not to mention the fact that people are having guns at home and using them. Qatar is a safe country?” commented one user. Another wrote, “More rabid than the dog’s they shot!” A third said, “This is how poor Qatar is! Breaks my heart! How could they even do this?”

Trigger Warning – violence against animals The lack of care towards animals in Qatar, especially dogs, is appalling, as is the lack of firearm laws. I knew too many local men who had guns. pic.twitter.com/2RSrobhhB3 — Yousra Samir Imran (@UNDERYOURABAYA) July 18, 2022

As a dad of two rescues, I’m horrified by these reports out of Qatar that someone shot and killed 29 dogs. Where is the follow up @dohanews? pic.twitter.com/xj4dcwURjm — Andrew Chappelle (@andrewchappelle) July 18, 2022

what is happening in qatar man…robberies and theft are becoming more frequent and now 29 dogs have been shot dead at an animal rescue center — g® (@ghalyasworld) July 18, 2022

So #qatar preparing itself for World Cup but some monster kill 25 dogs only because his son was bitten. Horrific. How can a country progress if their innocent animals are not safe. Those men should be behind bars. Shame. #qatarkilling #Qatar2022 #PETA — The sane voice (@sushantsingh21) July 20, 2022

According to Qatar’s law, a person can own a firearm after obtaining a license from the interior ministry. It is rare for expats to obtain the gun license unless they are a part of the special forces or the military.

